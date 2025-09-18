Drought Update: Conditions Worsening Everywhere

DAYTON — Hello, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here with an update on the drought conditions. I know we have talked a ton about this for the past few weeks, but just as we expected the drought has deteriorated and everyone in the Miami Valley is now considered in a drought.

Statewide View

As you see the map above show, almost everyone in Ohio is considered in a drought. That comes to 94.7% of Ohio, which is a big jump from the 47.8% statewide just last week.

But, what about locally? Everyone is in a Moderate Drought, and a small portion of Mercer County is in Severe Drought. What is the difference? There are no major differences, but parts of northwestern Ohio have been drier a bit longer, therefore the drought is considered a bit worse there.

Local Drought 9/18

There is a pattern change ahead with increased chances of rain. I will stress that the improvement may not be quick. We are in need of steady rain with no intense downpours to soak into the ground to replenish soil moistures and river levels.

Early Look

An early look at potential rainfall totals shows 0.50-1.00″ looks to be a decent bet for us. I do want us to get closer and fine tune the specifics before going too overboard on rainfall totals, but the trend is our friend! Keep checking back for updates over the next few days!