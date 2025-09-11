Drought Update: Miami Valley Officially In A Drought

Good Thursday morning, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here with the latest update on our drought situation. Each Thursday we get an update that reflects the latest from the past week. Data collected for today’s drought monitor is from September 2nd to September 9th, so there is a bit of a delay as it is only issued once a week. The data and map are collected and drawn out by climatologists and NOAA.

Local Drought

The latest update reflects some of the area being officially designated into a drought category, which as of now is classified as a “Moderate Drought.” As of this morning’s numbers specifically related to the Miami Valley, 39.43% of the area is in a drought, with still 100% of us being in abnormally dry conditions.

While this gives you an overall idea, I have attached images to reflect where each county stands in drought and a percentage by category!

As we look into the future, the forecast is not very favorable for drought relief in my opinion! Temperatures will continue to warm and rainfall chances look very bleak at best, so further degradation in drought conditions, perhaps into Severe Drought, appears to be a good possibility.