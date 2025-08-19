Drugs, guns found in home with baby; man arrested

James Parson (Champaign County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A man was arrested after deputies found several guns and drugs in a home.

On Aug. 14, deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 1200 block of Beech Avenue.

When deputies entered the home, they saw a baby lying on a mattress on the floor, according to a media release.

Deputies also saw a “meth bong”, a piece of glass with white powder residue, a razor blade, and a torch-style lighter, which led them to believe drug abuse was happening in the home.

Several guns were also found, including a “sawed off” 12-gauge shotgun.

The child was given to its mother.

James Parson was booked into jail on a warrant for trafficking in drugs, deputies said more charges are expected.

