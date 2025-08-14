Drunk Driving initiative set to kick off August 15

Drunk Driving: What you need to know

DAYTON — The National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is set to run from August 15 to September 1, 2025, to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

The Montgomery County OVI Task Force hosted a press conference today at the MCSO Road Patrol Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. This event aims to inform the public about the upcoming campaign and the efforts to reduce OVI-related incidents.

Throughout this fiscal year, several checkpoints have been conducted by the jurisdictions involved in the Montgomery County OVI Task Force. These checkpoints are strategically placed in areas with a history of OVI-related fatal crashes.

The public is notified of upcoming checkpoints through press releases. The third release in the series provides the location of the checkpoint, while the fourth release shares statistics from the checkpoint.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign aims to enhance public safety by reducing the number of drunk driving incidents through increased awareness and strategic enforcement measures.

