Drunk man steals ambulance from hospital, deputies say

CHARDON, Ohio — A man is facing charges after deputies say he stole an ambulance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was at UH Chardon Health Center Tuesday evening when he ran outside, jumped into an ambulance, and drove away, deputies told CBS-affiliate WOIO.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one was inside the ambulance.

Deputies caught up to the ambulance several miles away.

The driver was allegedly “under the influence,” according to WOIO.

The driver was taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group