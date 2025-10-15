Drunk man steals ambulance from hospital, deputies say

Ambulance (Elliott - stock.adobe.com, File)
By WHIO Staff

CHARDON, Ohio — A man is facing charges after deputies say he stole an ambulance.

The man was at UH Chardon Health Center Tuesday evening when he ran outside, jumped into an ambulance, and drove away, deputies told CBS-affiliate WOIO.

No one was inside the ambulance.

Deputies caught up to the ambulance several miles away.

The driver was allegedly “under the influence,” according to WOIO.

The driver was taken into custody.

