Dry as can be across the Miami Valley

Drought may soon begin developing

Drought Monitor
By Austin Chaney

DAYTON — High pressure remains in firm control of the weather across the Miami Valley. At the surface, this high is sliding slightly eastward, allowing us to have more of a southerly component to our wind. That, in addition to high pressure also building in aloft will lead to very dry conditions and increasingly warm conditions over the next 7 days.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Dayton is 81 degrees. Expect temperatures to climb to the mid and upper 80s by the end of the week.

This will further dry out the soil. The latest drought monitor already shows abnormally dry conditions across the entire region. Drought development will begin occurring if this pattern keeps up.

Drought Monitor

