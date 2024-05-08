Dry start today, severe storms possible late tonight; Cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Severe storms possible again late

Rain continues

Turning cooler after Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early Wednesday, but another chance for storms arrives late Wednesday evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Much of the severe weather risk should miss us to the south, but we’ll watch closely for any changes.

Hotter with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for a few showers, especially early. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

