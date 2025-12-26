Dry start to the weekend ahead of a strong storm system late Sunday

DAYTON — Happy Friday, everyone! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a very mild, damp, and breezy Friday! It felt more like Spring out there today than Winter.

Tonight

Tonight we find drier conditions setting in with lows on either side of 30 degrees. The breeze dies down a bit overnight as well. Saturday will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky and a high near 50 degrees. Saturday is the “pick” day if you will with dry weather, but it is the cooler of the two days.

SPC Risk

We are watching Sunday for the risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has us all under a Level 1 (Marginal) Risk for severe storms. What does that mean? This tells us only isolated instances of severe storms are possible. Not everyone gets something severe or even sees storms. Only a couple are showing signs of severe potential.

Risks

The main concern here is for a few isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 miles per hour. Hail is not expected and lightning looks limited due to a lack of instability. The tornado threat looks extremely low and mainly to our southwest, but we will watch it closely for us. It is tough to ever totally rule it out.

Sunday PM

A thin line of showers and embedded wind-driven storms will cross the area after dark Sunday. I think Futurecast is a bit ahead of the game and the best timing looks to be 10PM to 4AM as of now. Either way, the wind will not only be an issue with these showers and storms, but also behind the front. Gusts over 40MPH are possible overnight into Monday.

Monday

Rain will likely end as a few snow showers with falling temperatures on Monday morning. A spotty dusting and a few slick spots are possible through late morning before we completely dry things out with cold temperatures in the 20s for the afternoon.

Be sure to stay tuned all weekend here and on air for the latest forecast updates!