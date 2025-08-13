Dump truck hits service technician working on disabled vehicle, OSHP says

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A service technician was injured after being hit by a dump truck in Ohio on Tuesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded after 12:15 p.m. to U.S. 250 in Tuscarawas County on reports of a crash, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

A service technician was working on a disabled vehicle’s left front tire, OSHP said.

A dump truck was driving on U.S. 250 when it drifted into the shoulder and hit the service technician.

Medics flew the 24-year service technician to the hospital with serious injuries, WOIO reported.

OSHP said that the dump truck drove from the scene of the crash. State troopers found the driver and truck a few hours later.

The crash remains under investigation.

