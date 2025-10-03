Early voting begins Oct. 7; Know where to vote on Election Day: Find your polling location

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Early voting in Ohio begins on Tuesday, October 7. The General Election in Ohio and the U.S. is on November 4.

Check with your local Board of Elections to complete dates and times of where and when you can cast your ballot early.

Polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 4 for those wanting to cast their ballots in this year’s general election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Each registered voter is assigned a precinct location to cast their ballot.

For more information about voting in Ohio in general, visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s Election page.

You can find your polling location by searching here

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!