Eaton woman admits to having inappropriate relationships with teenagers

PREBLE COUNTY — An Eaton woman recently admitted to having inappropriate relationships with teenagers, according to Preble County Court of Common Pleas records.
Jenna Anderson, 31, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition on Thursday.
Court records show that Anderson will be sentenced on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.
As previously reported by News Center 7, a true bill of indictment indicates that the alleged relationships occurred with three victims, ages 15, 16, and 17, from July 1 to Sept. 8.
