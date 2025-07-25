Economic concerns loom as Haitian temporary legal status expires soon

SPRINGFIELD — There are concerns in Clark County about negative impacts on the economy when thousands of Haitian immigrants in that community lose their temporary legal status in about a month.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Springfield on Friday and spoke with community leaders about their concerns. From businesses that employ immigrants, such as Topre America, to leaders like Springfield’s mayor, to people in healthcare and faith-based groups that serve the needy, such as St. Vincent DePaul.

DeWine held a series of meetings to provide the community with updates.

An estimated 15,000 Haitian immigrants have moved to Springfield and Clark County in recent years. News Center 7 has covered the real challenges that sudden population growth has created in the community.

Everything from the strain the population surge is putting on police and fire services, schools, healthcare, and translation services, along with problems with unlicensed or uneducated drivers.

Now, DeWine said there are economic concerns since the Department of Homeland Security announced in June it ended temporary protected status, or TPS for Haitians living in the United States.

“The people who came under that label, companies who were no longer legally allowed to employ them,” DeWine said.

He told News Center 7, during the meetings, that he met with representatives from McGregor Metal, Dole, and Topre America, among others, who all employ Haitian immigrants.

News Center 7 asked DeWine about the concerns he’s hearing from the Clark County business community.

“They’re expressing to me concern about, you know, suddenly losing a large number of their employees,” DeWine said.

The governor said he has his economic worries, too.

“I’m concerned about the economic impact on Clark County, Springfield, and the Miami Valley, and this whole part of the state. That’s a massive change. If all those individuals one day can no longer work in those companies and those companies can no longer employ them, and they have to go out and then try to figure out how they go from there,” DeWine said.

News Center 7 asked DeWine what the state can do to help. He said they’re continuing to help with healthcare services in Clark County.

He also said the head of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth Services was at the meetings Friday, too. And they have been involved in the discussions.,

