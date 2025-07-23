EF-0 tornado confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Shelby County Saturday.
The twister touched down around 9:14 p.m. east of Sidney-Freyburg Road south of Wells Road and continued north, according to the National Weather Service.
Drone video showed damage through corn fields and minor tree damage.
The tornado is believed to have dissipated east of Lochard Road.
The twister traveled little over a mile and reached peak wind speeds of 70mph.
No one was hurt.
