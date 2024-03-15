EF-1 tornado confirmed in Mercer County, NWS says

By WHIO Staff

By WHIO Staff

MERCER COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touched down in Mercer County Thursday afternoon.

News Center 7 will have LIVE team Storm Center 7 weather coverage bringing you to areas cleaning up and assessing the damage from Thursday’s storms. Coverage continues with News Center 7 at 5:00.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed in western Mercer County.

An EF-2 tornado was also confirmed in Crawford County.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Licking County and Switzerland County, Indiana.

The survey is ongoing at this time. Additional details including tornado estimated maximum wind speeds are expected to be released later this evening.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County (Eric Higgenbotham)

