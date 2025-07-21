EF1 tornado tears roof off home, narrowly missing family

A tornado struck the Northridge community in Clark County on Saturday night, narrowly missing a family as it damaged their home.

CLARK COUNTY — A tornado struck the Northridge community in Clark County on Saturday night, narrowly missing a family as it damaged their home.

The tornado caused significant damage to Steve Agee’s home, tearing off part of the roof.

Despite the destruction, no one was hurt.

“A lot of racket in the back. So I was like, ‘Oh, I need to put my awnings down on my gazebo,’” Agee said.

Agee and his wife were listening to the rain when they heard a strange noise.

“Here comes something flying through the air. Realized later it was a trampoline,” he said.

After closing the door, the family heard a boom and lost power as they headed to the basement for safety.

“Got to the first step, it was completely quiet, just like dead silence,” Agee said. “I was like ‘well, that’s passed.’”

When he opened his front door, Agee saw that part of his roof was missing.

The wind lifted it and caused damage to the ceilings in three rooms.

He said in the 13 years he had never experienced a tornado here. He was surprised by the help they received.

“I had never seen that much of a reach out that quick in any community,” Agee said.

Agee said he is hoping to get a metal roof put on to prevent this from happening again.

