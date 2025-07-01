‘Egg-cellent news;’ Waffle House whisks out egg surcharge

Waffle House (jetcityimage/Getty Images, File)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Waffle House is officially dropping its surcharge on every egg they sell.

The restaurant chain announced the change on social media on Tuesday morning.

“Egg-cellent news…as of June 2, the egg surcharge is officially off the menu. Thanks for understanding!" they wrote.

As News Center 7 reported in February, the chain announced a temporary surcharge of 50 cents per egg sold.

The surcharge was due to the egg shortage caused by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as Bird Flu.

The popular spot is known for its 24-hour breakfast menu with over 2,000 restaurants across 25 states.

