Elderly man found dead after Ohio shed fire

CLEVELAND — An elderly man was found dead after a shed caught fire in northern Ohio.

On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Division of Fire crews were dispatched to a shed on fire in the 3600 block of Trowbridge.

After the fire was extinguished, an elderly man was found dead inside the shed, according to a social media post from the division.

The fire resulted in approximately $3,000 worth of losses.

No firefighters were injured during the response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

