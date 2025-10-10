Elderly man found dead after Ohio shed fire

CLEVELAND — An elderly man was found dead after a shed caught fire in northern Ohio.
On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Division of Fire crews were dispatched to a shed on fire in the 3600 block of Trowbridge.
After the fire was extinguished, an elderly man was found dead inside the shed, according to a social media post from the division.
The fire resulted in approximately $3,000 worth of losses.
No firefighters were injured during the response.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
