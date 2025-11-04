Election 2025: When polls open, close; What voters need to know

DAYTON — Several Ohioans will be heading to the polls this morning to vote in person for the 2025 election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 will keep you up to date on the conditions at polling places around the Miami Valley all day today.

RELATED: Voters face key decisions in 2025 election

TRENDING STORIES:

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters will be deciding on several local issues, from the Mayor to the city council, and levies for different initiatives.

Dayton residents will be voting in the city’s Mayoral race, featuring incumbent Jeffrey Mims and challenger Shanice Turner-Sloss.

Dayton residents will also be voting on who will fill Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild’s current seats on the city commission.

The candidates for that race are Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Darryl Fairchild, and Karen Wick.

Voters will also decide on two significant financial proposals: a sales tax increase intended to help fund a new jail in Clark County, and a new tax levy plan designed to provide seed money for a new hospital in West Dayton.

Voters will want to make sure they bring their driver’s license, state ID, military ID, or passport.

Utility bills or bank statements are no longer accepted.

You can find where your polling place is, or see a sample ballot here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group