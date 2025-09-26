Electrical fire breaks out at local dorm; no students hurt

Myers Hall Fire
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters worked to extinguish an electrical fire at a local residence hall on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Springfield firefighters were called to Myers Hall at Wittenberg University for reports of fire.

An electrical fire broke out, according to a Wittenberg University spokesperson.

All students are safe.

News Center 7 asked if any students would have to find someplace else to stay due to the fire damage.

“Our residence life staff is ensuring that everyone is taken care of as a result of this situation,” a spokesperson replied.

We will continue to follow this story.

