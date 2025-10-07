Electrical issues cause several closures in local school district

SPRINGFIELD — Several schools in Springfield are closed on Wednesday.
Springfield City School District announced that Simon Kenton Elementary, Roosevelt Middle School and Springfield High School will all be closed.
The closure is due to electrical issues caused by heavy rains, according to the district.
All evening activities scheduled for Wednesday will take place.
