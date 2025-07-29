Emergency alert sent out by accident deemed to be ‘human-caused’ error

WARREN COUNTY — Thousands of people received an emergency notification on their phones Saturday telling them to take shelter. Many of them were not meant to get it.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that an alert for an active incident in the Landen area of Deerfield Township was inadvertently sent to the wrong areas.

The Warren County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) initially said a possible technical malfunction occurred, and an investigation was launched.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the [Integrated Public Alert & Warning System] system did not malfunction, and that the error was human-caused,” the Warren County EMA said.

The error worried a lot of people unnecessarily, like those inside Aqua-Tots in Springboro.

