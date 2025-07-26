Emergency alert in Miami Valley sent out to ‘unintended areas,’ sheriff’s office says

WARREN COUNTY — An emergency alert was sent out to unintended areas Saturday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that there is an active incident in the Landen area of Deerfield Township and an alert was inadvertently sent to the wrong areas.

“There is no threat to the community and this is an isolated incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

However, those who live in the area of the Woodfield development in Deerfield Township are asked to shelter in place until further notice.

News Center 7 staff in Greene County and northern Warren County said they received the alert.

The alert read, “Emergency Alert. Secure doors and windows.” It continued, “Additional Details. Remain inside with doors secured.”

The latest alert received by News Center 7 staff said, “Last message is for Deerfield Twp only, please do NOT cal(l) 911!”

Deerfield Township Fire and Rescue confirmed the emergency alert is for the Woodfield neighborhood, but didn’t provide additional details.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the incident that sparked the alert and will continue to update this story.

