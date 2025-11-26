Emergency alert system used by local cities taken offline after cyber attack

Cyber attack Alert (yang - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — OnSolve CodeRED, a platform used by local cities like Centerville and Washington Township for emergency alerts, was taken offline following a cyber-attack by an organized cybercriminal group.

The breach compromised user data, including names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and passwords, according to Centerville.

Residents who registered for CodeRED alerts on their cell phones are advised to change their passwords if they use the same ones for other accounts.

The City has informed residents that if there is a local emergency, updates will be provided through the city’s website, Facebook page, or local media outlets.

Links to OnSolve CodeRED are being removed from the city’s website.

CodeRED is a standalone notification system and does not impact the 9-1-1 services used by the city.

The city is transitioning to a new platform run by Crisis24, and is awaiting account activation.

Residents will be informed once the new platform is ready to use.

Residents are encouraged to contact CodeRED directly at 866-939-0911 for further questions, but are advised to be patient as the company is handling the emergency.

To protect themselves, residents are advised to use strong, unique passwords, enable two-factor authentication, avoid suspicious emails, keep software updated, and use reputable antivirus software.

Comments on this article
