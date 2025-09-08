Emergency bridge repairs prompt lane closures for NB I-75

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The first of multiple overnight lane closures in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation are repairing a bridge between Needmore Road and Benchwood Road.

Loryn Bryson, Public Information Officer for ODOT, said, “Once the repairs are completed and we go back through our safety testing with our beam team, at that point, our plan is to reopen the road to motorists.”

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, part of the NB I-75 will be closed for emergency bridge repair on Stop 8 Road. Northbound traffic from Needmore Road to Benchwood Road will be diverted.

Drivers will have to detour down Needmore Road, get on North Dixie Drive, and up to Benchwood Road to return to NB I-75.

“This is not a planned project. This is an emergency-funded project due to the bridge being hit last fall,” Bryson said.

Last year, an oversized truck hit the bridge, which caused major damage and deemed the bridge unsafe for drivers.

ODOT said the overnight lane closures should be enough time for repairs.

“So as the contractor progresses, we will continue to post through our social media sites what nights the closures are expected,” Bryson said.

The overnight closures will happen from midnight to 5 a.m.

