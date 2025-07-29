Emergency demolition ordered after house collapse in Dayton

DAYTON — An emergency demolition has been ordered for a home in Dayton after it partially collapsed Tuesday.

Around 11:20 a.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the area of St. Johns and Trone avenues for reports of a home that had collapsed.

Although neighbors reported that the collapse had just occurred, firefighters believe it happened approximately 10 days ago, according to District Fire Chief Chris Kinzler.

Kinzler said the roof collapsed into the second floor, causing the second floor to collapse to the first and pushing an outside wall into a neighboring house.

There was no evidence that anyone had been inside the home.

