Employee dies from injuries after ‘incident’ at Ohio manufacturing facility

WOOD COUNTY — An employee at an Ohio manufacturing facility has died after being injured, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The “incident” happened at the First Solar manufacturing facility in Perrysburg Township, which is in Wood County.

The company confirmed the employee’s death to our CBS affiliate; however, they didn’t provide any further details on what happened.

The employee’s identity hasn’t been released at this time.

First Solar released the following statement to WTOL-11 TV:

“We can confirm that an incident occurred at our manufacturing facility in Perrysburg, Ohio, resulting in the death of one of our colleagues. We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to our associate’s family, friends, and coworkers. Out of respect for those affected and to ensure the integrity of any ongoing investigations, we are not sharing further details at this time. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and have initiated our internal review processes. The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe working environment across all our operations.”

First Energy has several manufacturing facilities in Ohio and describes itself as one of the largest manufacturers of photovoltaic solar technology in the world.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

