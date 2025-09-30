Employee seriously hurt in stabbing at Ohio hospital

COLUMBUS — A hospital was seriously hurt after a reported stabbing at a hospital.

Dispatchers got the call for a stabbing at Mount Carmel East around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The employee was listed in serious condition, but their condition has since approved, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The suspect is in custody, according to Columbus police.

A spokesperson for Mount Carmel Health System told WBNS that the incident involved two colleagues at Mount Carmel East.

No patients were involved.

