Employee shot, killed outside Taco Bell while on break

Sign For Fast Food Brand Taco Bell Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell on 1st July 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants founded in 1962 by Glen Bell. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Cincinnati.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati officers were called to the 1000 block of Gest Street around 12:10 Friday morning.

When they got there, they found 32-year-old Ryan Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, our news partners at WCPO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics attempted to save Johnson’s life, but he died on the scene.

WCPO spoke to Johnson’s Aunt.

She said Johnson, a father of seven, worked at the Taco Bell and was on break at the time of the shooting.

“We just want to know why, why did you take him like he got seven kids, who’s gonna raise his kids?” said Denton.

Police have not released any further information on what led to the shooting or if they have a possible suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CPD at 513-765-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040..

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!