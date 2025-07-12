UPDATE: Missing adult alert cancelled for 69-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE:

A missing adult alert for a 69-year-old Springfield man has been canceled by police.

Further details were not available.

INITIAL ALERT:

Do you recognize this man?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Gary Simms, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

He drove away from his residence on S. Isabella Street in Springfield on July 1 and has not returned.

Simms is diabetic, has severe heart issues, and does not have his required medications. Officers are concerned with his safety, the Ohio AG’s office said.

He is six feet tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Simms was last seen wearing a red football jersey with the number 23 on the front and sweatpants.

The vehicle involved is a white 2013 BMW X5 with Ohio plate number SATCHMO.

Call 911 if you see him or the vehicle.

