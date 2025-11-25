Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for Miami County woman

MIAMI COUNTY — The Endangered Missing Adult alert has been canceled for a Miami County woman with dementia.
News Center 7 previously reported that Sandra Geiger drove away from her home on Garden Place in Troy around noon Monday and has not returned.
Geiger was found safe Monday night, according to a Miami County dispatcher.
