Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 66-year-old Greenville man

John Neaves- Missing Greenville man Photo contributed by Greenville Police (Greenville Police)
By WHIO Staff

GREENVILLE — Have you seen this missing 66-year-old man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Greenville Police are searching for John Neaves.

He walked away from his home on Summer Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday and did not return, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Neaves suffers from memory issues. Police are concerned about this safety.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, a Red Sox hat, and carrying a blanket.

Contact Greenville Police at (937) 548-1103 or 911 if you recognize John Neaves.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!