Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 73-year-old woman; do you recognize her?

DAYTON — Do you recognize this missing 73-year-old woman?
The Dayton Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for Deneva Napier, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
The 73-year-old woman walked away from her home on Hoover Ave around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and has not returned.
Napier suffers from dementia, and police are concerned about her safety, the Ohio AG’s office said.
She weighs 120 pounds.
Napier is 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a red curly wig.
Contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-1070 if you see her or call 911.
