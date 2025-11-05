Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 73-year-old woman; do you recognize her?

Deneva Napier- missing Dayton woman Photo contributed by the Ohio Attorney General's Office (Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Do you recognize this missing 73-year-old woman?

The Dayton Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for Deneva Napier, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The 73-year-old woman walked away from her home on Hoover Ave around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and has not returned.

Napier suffers from dementia, and police are concerned about her safety, the Ohio AG’s office said.

She weighs 120 pounds.

Napier is 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a red curly wig.

Contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-1070 if you see her or call 911.

