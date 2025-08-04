UPDATE: Alert for missing Butler County man cancelled

By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:10 p.m.:

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for a Middletown man has been cancelled.

INITIAL REPORT:

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Middletown man.

Steven Metcalf, 61, was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when he left his home on Buena Avenue, according to an alert from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

His wife reported that he said he was going to go visit his grandchildren in Carlisle.

Metcalf suffers from Dementia and a brain tumor. He has to take oxygen.

He’s six feet tall and weighs around 260 lbs. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Metcalf drives a red 1993 Chevrolet TK with Ohio license plate S682337.

If we see Metcalf or the vehicle, please call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 785-1310.

