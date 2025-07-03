Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Champaign County man; Have you seen him?

Tyrone Wise
By WHIO Staff

URBANA — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing man from Champaign County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tyrone Wise, 63, drove away from his home around 9 a.m. on July 1 and has not returned.

This happened on E. Water Street in Urbana.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wise suffers from health issues, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Wise is 5′6″ tall and weighs around 200 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in black jeans and a Tupac t-shirt.

Wise is believed to be driving a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number KLK6921.

If you see Wise, the truck, or know anything about his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Champaign County Communications Center at (937) 653-3409.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!