Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Champaign County man; Have you seen him?

URBANA — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing man from Champaign County.

Tyrone Wise, 63, drove away from his home around 9 a.m. on July 1 and has not returned.

This happened on E. Water Street in Urbana.

Wise suffers from health issues, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Wise is 5′6″ tall and weighs around 200 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in black jeans and a Tupac t-shirt.

Wise is believed to be driving a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number KLK6921.

If you see Wise, the truck, or know anything about his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Champaign County Communications Center at (937) 653-3409.

