Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Champaign County woman; Have you seen her?

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Editor’s Note: The initial release on Ruth Watts incorrectly listed her residence as being in Lorain, Ohio. The Champaign County Communications Center says she is from Urbana.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Champaign County woman.

Ruth Watts, 70, was last seen walking away from her home on E. Court Street in Urbana around 6:30 a.m. She has not returned, according to the Champaign County Communications Center.

Watts is 5′6″ and weighs approximately 140 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, black shorts, and a yellow or red top. She’s not believed to be wearing shoes.

If you see Watts or know anything about her whereabouts, call 911 or the Champaign County Communications Center at (937) 653-3409.

