Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Darke County man

DARKE COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a man from Darke County.

Joseph B. Worz, 77, drove away from his home on Woods Road in Ansonia around 2 a.m. and has not returned.

He was last seen in Upper Sandusky on a FLOCK camera around 7:30 a.m.

Worz is 5′10″ and weighs 160 lbs. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Worz suffers from heart ailments and is a diabetic. An alert from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office also stated he suffers from undiagnosed mental health issues.

The vehicle involved in the alert is a maroon 2015 Ford F-150 with Ohio license plate number EGU1322. It also has a black tarp on the back.

If you see Worz or the truck involved, call 911 or the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 548-3399.

