Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Miami County woman

MIAMI COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Adult has been issued for a Miami County woman with dementia.

Sandra Geiger drove away from her home on Garden Place in Troy around noon Monday and has not returned.

Geiger suffers from early-onset dementia, and law enforcement is worried for her safety.

She is a white female, age 79, 5′5 tall and weighing around 120 lbs.

She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Geiger was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans at a gas station in Piqua.

Her vehicle is a 2003 Dodge Caravan with OH plate AJ11BR.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 440-3971.

