Endangered Missing Adult alert issued statewide for Hamilton County man

HAMILTON COUNTY — An endangered missing adult alert was issued statewide for a Hamilton County man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police are looking for a 66-year-old man who left his last known location on Linn Street in Cincinnati around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, and has not returned.

TRENDING STORIES:

Phillip Darryl Barnett is a white male, 5′8″ tall, weighing 160 lbs, and has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green camo jacket with black jeans and a mauve t-shirt.

Barnett suffers from dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Call 911 or contact the Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center at (513) 263-8121 if you see Barnett.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group