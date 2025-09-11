Endangered missing child alert for 15-year-old boy; have you seen him?

Missing Child Alert- Noah Nesbitt Photo contributed by Carlisle Police Department (via Facebook) (Carlisle Police Department (via Facebook) /Carlisle Police Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

CARLISLE — Have you seen this 15-year-old boy?

An endangered missing child alert has been issued for Noah Nesbitt, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The Carlisle Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for him on Wednesday night. They also posted his photo on social media.

Noah was last seen walking from a school football game at the 200 block of Jamaica Road in Carlisle.

He was wearing a black tank top with gray gym shorts, white Nike socks, and white Nike Jordan basketball shoes.

Nesbitt is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Contact 911 or the Warren County Emergency Communications Center at (937) 425-2525 if you see Nesbitt.

