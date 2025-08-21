Enjoying This Taste Of Fall? More To Follow!

DAYTON — It may not be the prettiest of days with lots of cloud cover and not much of a warm up, but for those who like cooler weather this is a nice change of pace! Today will feature highs not getting out of the 70s again, but I did some digging and the next cool down will feature air we have not felt in over 2 months!

Stats1

If we account for highs in the 70s from Sunday through Wednesday of next week, that would mark four straight days with highs below 80 degrees. The last time that happened? We have to go back to early June! As for the nighttime lows, should Dayton drop into the 40s at all next week, that would be the first time since June 2nd.

Stats

We will be far from the only ones experiencing a nice cool down. Much of the country will have temperatures of ten to twenty degrees below what we would typically experience this time of year. This does mean your air conditioner should get a nice break and that equals some money saved on that electric bill!

CPC

Looking into early September we do see odds favoring below normal temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center. This would mean highs in the 70s would continue if these trends hold.

