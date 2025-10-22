Enough fentanyl to kill 500K people found during search

DAYTON — Enough drugs to kill thousands of people were seized during an investigation in Dayton.

Detectives served a warrant in the city and found 2.7 kilos of fentanyl and 620.7 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Four guns were also found, two of which were reported stolen and one that was modified with a switch.

A vehicle of interest in a shooting downtown was also found.

The police department said it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to cause an overdose. The amount found is enough to kill around 500,000 people.

Police did not say if anyone was taken into custody or where the search took place.

