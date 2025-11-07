Enough fentanyl to kill 800 people, pounds of meth found during search

Drugs found (Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON — Two people are facing charges after a large amount of meth, fentanyl, and cash was found.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 6, the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N) searched a home on Bryant Lane in Hamilton.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the search, officers found four pounds of Methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of Fentanyl, around 70 pressed pills, and $10,000 in cash.

It only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to cause an overdose.

Dominick Brown, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

A warrant was issued for Obryan Champan for possession of drugs with additional charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!