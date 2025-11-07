Enough fentanyl to kill 800 people, pounds of meth found during search

HAMILTON — Two people are facing charges after a large amount of meth, fentanyl, and cash was found.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Nov. 6, the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N) searched a home on Bryant Lane in Hamilton.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Louisville UPS plane crash: Retired Wright-Patt officer killed in crash
- Coroner IDs 34-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash on I-75
- 19-year-old arrested for making threat against local elementary school on Snapchat
During the search, officers found four pounds of Methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of Fentanyl, around 70 pressed pills, and $10,000 in cash.
It only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to cause an overdose.
Dominick Brown, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
A warrant was issued for Obryan Champan for possession of drugs with additional charges.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group