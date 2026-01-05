Estimated $7 million worth of cocaine found in semi during traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — An estimated $7 million worth of cocaine was found during a traffic stop in Indiana over the weekend.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a Trooper with the Indiana State Patrol (ISP) stopped a semi-tractor-trailer on I-70 for a routine Department of Transportation compliance inspection, according to a press release.

While talking with the driver, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity. An ISP K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle, which led to a probable cause search.

During the search, the trooper found 309 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck. The estimated street value of the cocaine is $7 million.

The two occupants, 25-year-old Gupreet Singh of Fresno, CA, and 30-year-old Jasveer Singh of Santa Clara, CA, were then taken into custody without incident.

Both were booked into the Putnam County Jail and charged with dealing narcotics, a second-degree felony.

ICE deportation holds were placed on each of them, according to the release.

The semi was enroute from Joplin, Missouri, to Richmond, Indiana.

