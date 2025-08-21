Ex-bus driver accused of sexually abusing boys has alleged history of inappropriate behavior

Personnel files reveal that a former school bus driver facing dozens of sexual assault charges has a history of alleged inappropriate behavior.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Personnel files reveal that a former school bus driver facing dozens of sexual assault charges has a history of alleged inappropriate behavior.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, prosecutors say Matthew Hunt had inappropriate contact with current and former students at Northmont High School.

Late last month, Hunt was formally charged with 17 counts of rape, 64 counts of sexual battery, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher looked through more than 100 pages of Hunt’s personnel file while working as a bus driver for Vandalia Butler Schools in 2009.

One of the letters was to schedule a predisciplinary hearing for Hunt after he was accused of having inappropriate conversations with students, including some that were sexually suggestive and contained inappropriate language.

>>RELATED COVERAGE: ‘It was preventable;’ Father one of ex-bus driver’s accusers says he drugged his son

The documents also said he allegedly allowed inappropriate touching between students on his school bus.

The file includes a specific warning from the school, made in November 2008, telling Hunt he is not allowed to have any contact with an unnamed student.

It goes on to say that Hunt continued to reach out to the student, including a letter that describes a close friendship between the two.

Hunt submitted his letter of resignation from the district on March 17, 2009.

Fast forward more than 10 years, where in that time, Hunt worked for different school districts.

He most recently worked for Northmont High School.

On May 5, police arrested Hunt on the high school’s campus on a charge of sexual battery.

News Center 7 spoke with Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck about Hunt’s case in July.

He said Hunt would often meet students on the school bus he was driving and offer them jobs at his company repairing organs, often found in churches.

“Some of these acts, some of this conduct that he committed were in the churches, and it’s hard to believe,” Heck said.

Hunt’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

