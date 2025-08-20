Ex-daycare worker accused of binding 1-year-old with painter’s tape, leaving her under blanket

PATASKALA, Ohio — A former employee at an Ohio daycare is facing charges after allegedly using painter’s tape to bind a 1-year-old child and leaving her unattended, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

Katelyn Strohacker, 23, was charged with child endangerment following an incident in July at Over the Rainbow Children Center in Pataskala.

According to court documents obtained by WBNS, Strohacker allegedly placed tape over the child’s eyes, restrained her hands and feet, and left her face down under a blanket.

The day care center’s director informed the child’s parent about the incident, which led to the parent contacting the Licking County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month.

Strohacker admitted to the act and disclosed that it had happened more than once during an interview with investigators, WBNS reported.

Strohacker was arrested and later released on a $50,000 surety bond. Her release conditions prohibit her from having unsupervised contact with minors.

She’s scheduled to appear in court for her next hearing on Aug. 28.

The day care provided the following statement to WBNS:

“Safety is a top priority. We became aware of an incident with a former employee. As a result of the incident, both the employee and supervisor have been terminated.

We have been in contact with the family of the child involved and reported the incident to authorities.

We are and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

