Ex-nursing home aide accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly residents

BUTLER COUNTY — A former aide at a local nursing home is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly residents.

Aaleagh Hoop, 19, of Greenville, has been indicted on theft from a protected class (elderly victim) and misuse of a credit card, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Hoop was arrested on Thursday after a “comprehensive criminal investigation.”

Jones said the sheriff’s office received a report that approximately $23,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from a Woodland Country Manor Nursing Home resident’s bank account.

While investigating, detectives reviewed bank records, delivery services and shopping platforms.

The financial trail led investigators to identify Hoop as the primary suspect, according to Jones.

Hoop reportedly admitted to stealing the money during an interview with investigators.

With the help of Greenville police, Hoop was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail on Thursday.

She remains in custody at the time of writing.

“Stealing is wrong under any circumstances — but stealing from the elderly is particularly vile. It is a complete betrayal of trust, and those who target our most vulnerable citizens will be held fully accountable,” Jones said.

