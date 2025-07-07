Ex-officer convicted of multiple rape charges involving child gets new trial

Kevin Wright (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A former West Milton police officer convicted of raping a child four years ago is getting a new trial.

In a decision filed last week, Miami County Judge Stacy Wall vacated a 2021 verdict against Kevin Wright and granted him a new trial.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Wright was convicted of three counts of rape and sentenced to three 10-years to life sentences in 2021.

In her ruling, Wall found that “trial counsel’s performance was deficient and the deficient performance prejudiced” Wright.

Wall wrote that it meant there was “reasonable probability that, absent the errors [of counsel], the factfinder would have a reasonable doubt respecting guilty” on the following grounds:

  • Ground 1. - Inadequate Investigation and Trial Preparation;
  • Ground 2. DNA Evidence in part; and
  • Ground 4. Failure to Consult and Call Forensic Cell Phone Expert in part

Wright has been incarcerated at the Toledo Correctional Institution since May 2021. A bond hearing and status conference for Wright is now scheduled for later this week.

