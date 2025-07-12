Ex-officer convicted of multiple rape charges involving child out on bond

MIAMI COUNTY — A former West Milton police officer convicted of raping a child four years ago has been released on bond.

This comes a week after Miami County Judge Stacy Wall vacated a 2021 verdict against Kevin Wright and granted him a new trial, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Wright was released on a recognizance bond on July 10 and is under GPS house arrest, according to Miami County Court of Common Pleas records.

The bond lists several conditions, including no contact with the victim directly or indirectly, no unsupervised contact with minors, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs, and more.

Wright is allowed to leave the house to attend medical appointments, attorney appointments and court, according to the documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Wright was convicted of three counts of rape and sentenced to three 10-year-to-life sentences in 2021.

In her ruling, Wall found that “trial counsel’s performance was deficient and the deficient performance prejudiced” Wright.

Wall wrote that it meant there was “reasonable probability that, absent the errors [of counsel], the factfinder would have a reasonable doubt respecting guilty” on the following grounds:

Ground 1. - Inadequate Investigation and Trial Preparation;

Ground 2. DNA Evidence in part; and

Ground 4. Failure to Consult and Call Forensic Cell Phone Expert in part

Attorney Andrea Boyd, with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, filed a notice of appeal on Wall’s recent ruling overturning the case with the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals, according to court documents.

Wright was incarcerated at the Toledo Correctional Institution starting in May 2021.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

