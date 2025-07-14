Ex-Ohio postal worker pleads guilty to role in drug trafficking scheme using U.S. mail

TOLEDO — A former Ohio U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker is admitting to playing a role in a drug trafficking scheme using USPS.

Marcus Gaines, 34, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and attempted possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio

The case began when USPS inspectors intercepted a suspicious package in June 2024, which led to the discovery of approximately 2.2 pounds of powder cocaine and one pound of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Investigators found that the package was intended for an address on Gaines’ delivery route. They repackaged the parcel with a sham substance. Gaines collected it and transported it along his route.

“The defendant then drove to a parking lot along his route and met with a co-conspirator where an exchange occurred,” the spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators later learned that the co-conspirator paid Gaines $500 for each package containing narcotics that he delivered. Each delivery was made at a location along Gaines’ delivery route.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for October 30, 2025.

