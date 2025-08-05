Ex-school bus driver accused of drugging, sexually abusing underage boys

Matthew Hunt (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former school bus driver has been formally charged with over 80 counts of sexually assaulting children.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Matthew Hunt, a former bus driver for Northmont City Schools, has been accused of rape and sexual battery of at least nine boys.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Hunt would meet the boys in his job as a bus driver, but court documents and the parent of one of Hunt’s accusers tell News Center 7 that Hunt also gave drugs to some of the underage boys.

